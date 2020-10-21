The musical “Fractured: The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” will be staged at Saving Grace Church, 921 Hospital Road, at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Pictured, front row, from left: Simon Fortushniak, Caelie Jones, Amaris Marshall, Claudia Alverez, Zane Miller, Addison VanHorn. Middle row: Ellie Marshall, Reagan VanHorn, Eliot Fortushniak, Beatrix Rummel, Avidan Marshall, Stella Rummel. Back row: Oliver Fortushniak, Faith Hartle, Brennon Huff, Faith Miller, Adam Jones, Henry Rummel, Edie Fortushniak, Brayden Fletcher.