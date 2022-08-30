Pet Trainer

Pictured, from left, are Gregg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau; Laura Herrington, executive director of the tourist bureau; Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess; Pat Miller with Peaceable Paws LLC and world famous dog trainer, speaker and author; Kelly Coleman, owner of Mutts of Merit in Motion and Mutts of Merit LLC; state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana; and Indiana County Commissioner Robin Gorman.

 Submitted photo

Mutts of Merit in Motion, Indiana County’s new private use dog park located at 20 Shannon Drive, Indiana, officially opened to the public Aug. 20 and is scheduling private playtime.

Owner Kelly Coleman said she is thankful for the “overwhelming support of the community,” adding that she was honored to have world-renown trainer Pat Miller, of Peaceable Paws LLC, cut the ribbon to mark the opening.