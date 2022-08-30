Mutts of Merit in Motion, Indiana County’s new private use dog park located at 20 Shannon Drive, Indiana, officially opened to the public Aug. 20 and is scheduling private playtime.
Owner Kelly Coleman said she is thankful for the “overwhelming support of the community,” adding that she was honored to have world-renown trainer Pat Miller, of Peaceable Paws LLC, cut the ribbon to mark the opening.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi donated a U.S. flag that was hung with the assistance of Coleman’s cousin, veteran Frank Alexander, of Alexander Strength Development LLC. Indiana County Commissioners Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess both attended as did Laura Herrington and Gregg Van Horn of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau. To reserve a time, people are encouraged to visit https://calendly.com/muttsofmeritin motion/yardtime/.