Mytrysak Family Tree Farm is hosting its annual Trees for Troops Day event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the tree farm, 1803 Fleming Road, Armstrong Township.

At the free, public event, attendees can purchase a $45 tree individually or contribute money toward the purchase of a tree that the farm will send to troops at Fort Rucker, Ala. Each tree will get a tag with the donor’s name, and those who make a $45 purchase can send a personalized message along with the tree.

