Mytrysak Family Tree Farm is hosting its annual Trees for Troops Day event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the tree farm, 1803 Fleming Road, Armstrong Township.
At the free, public event, attendees can purchase a $45 tree individually or contribute money toward the purchase of a tree that the farm will send to troops at Fort Rucker, Ala. Each tree will get a tag with the donor’s name, and those who make a $45 purchase can send a personalized message along with the tree.
“(Trees for Troops Day) is to get trees down to troops who are on active duty,” said Brandon Mytrysak, co-owner of Mytrysak Family Tree Farm.
The event also serves as a “thank you” to active-duty military members “who selflessly serve our country,” according to a news release from the tree farm. Those who are unable to attend can still contribute by contacting Mytrysak Family Tree Farm at (724) 463-0570 or by emailing mytrysakfamilytrees@gmail.com.
The event will feature a number of activities, including a concession stand run by the Trees for Troops Day Committee, Chicken Hill Distillery selling alcoholic beverages, live music, tractor wagon rides, a campfire, a visit from Santa, train rides, photo opportunities and more. The farm also has wreaths and trees attendees can purchase for themselves.
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, who are both members of the Trees for Troops Day Committee, will likely make an appearance, according to Mytrysak. Other committee members include Diane Overman with Indiana’s veterans outreach program, the Indiana County Tourist Bureau and veteran Kevin Lazor.
“Sen. Pittman usually pops in, him and state Rep. Struzzi,” Mytrysak said. “Their staff helps us with advertising, and the Trees for Troops committee runs the concession stand for the event.”
Mytrysak said other local businesses contribute to Trees for Troops Day by selling/donating food, with all earnings going toward funding trees to send to troops.
The event is sponsored by the Christmas Spirit Foundation, which works with FedEx to ship the trees from Mytrysak Family Tree Farm to the military base, in this case, Fort Rucker.
“The Christmas Spirit Foundation has a setup with FedEx,” Mytrysak said. “Once the trees are purchased, they’ll be shipped from our location down to a base, and the trees will be distributed to troops at that base. The (Christmas Spirit Foundation) is a big organization. We’re like one of the local pickup locations for this program, so we go through them, and they kind of do all the logistics.”
Having purchased the tree farm in 2019, this will be Stacey and Brandon Mytrysak’s fourth year hosting Trees for Troops Day.
“We just purchased this farm in 2019, but (Trees for Troops Day) has been going on for a lot longer than that,” Brandon Mytrysak said.
Despite this being his fourth year owning the farm with his wife, Stacey, Brandon Mytrysak is no novice when it comes to Christmas tree farming. He’s a third-generation Christmas tree farmer, and he said working at the tree farm during the winter season brings back a lot of memories.
“This is always my favorite time of year to do this,” Brandon Mytrysak said, “and it brings me back to when I was a kid helping my grandparents (on their tree farm).”
Brandon Mytrysak said a running joke in his family is that he’s been farming trees “ever since I’ve been in diapers.”
Mytrysak Family Tree Farm is open until Sunday for people to come and cut their own Christmas trees. After Sunday, the farm will remain open until it sells off its remaining stock of pre-cut trees.