The Indiana County NAACP will hold its 34th annual and first virtual Freedom Fund Banquet and Awards Program with a drive-by boxed dinner from Rayne’s Backyard BBQ on Nov. 14. The program will open with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and will close at 8 p.m.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will take place using Zoom videoconferencing technology.
Sign-on information will be provided upon payment of the banquet fee.
Following the theme “Marshaling in a New Era,” the program will feature Dr. Margaret Dureke, founder, president and CEO of WETATi Inc. (We’re Empowered to Achieve the Impossible/Women Empowered to Achieve the Impossible), a nonprofit, community-based educational and economic empowerment network organization affiliated with Nyumburu Cultural Center at the University of Maryland.
Dureke is also goodwill ambassador to The Gambia, co-founder and managing editor of Jahs Publishing Group, and the woman behind global training and coaching domain MargaretSpeaks.com.
The program’s other speakers include T. Michael Price, president and CEO of banquet co-sponsor First Commonwealth Bank, and Amara Moore, Indiana Area Senior High School student and co-organizer of an anti-racism rally that took place in Indiana last June, after the death of George Floyd.
Other banquet highlights include live entertainment, community service awards, the first Presidential Service Awards and special recognition of veterans and child participants.
Boxed dinners must be picked up from Rayne’s the day of the banquet, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. All registrants will receive a souvenir program booklet, and the first 75 to register will receive a free copy of Dureke’s book “How to Succeed Against All Odds.”
As the NAACP’s major program and annual fundraiser, the Freedom Fund Banquet helps the organization support scholarships; community activities in recognition of
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Juneteenth and Black History Month; Get STEAM, a science group for girls; investigation into and resolution of discrimination complaints; communication of job opportunities; and other activities that further its mission.
Advertising opportunities in the souvenir booklet and virtually during the program are available. Contact Carol Asamoah at (724) 388-1717 or (724) 464-9152 or by email at naacp.indiana.county@gmail. com. Camera-ready PDF ads must be submitted by Oct. 28.
Banquet tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children younger than 18 and college students with ID. Send payment to Indiana County NAACP, P.O. Box 7, Indiana, PA 15701. Payment may also be made online at www.eventbrite.com. This link and more information are available on the NAACP Facebook page.