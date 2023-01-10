The Indiana County NAACP will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Luncheon and Celebration Program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Graystone Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., Indiana. This event is free and open to all. Registration is required.
Guest speakers will be Bishop Melvin Jenkins of Victory Christian Assembly; Mr. Michael Vuckovich, superintendent of the Indiana Area School District; and Ms. Ira Redd, law enforcement liaison with the Community Guidance Center. They will address the program theme, “From Here to There,” from three different perspectives, defining “there” and using King’s messages to discuss how society gets there.