The Indiana County NAACP held a virtual discussion with Ira Redd, NAACP criminal justice chair, and Indiana Borough Chief of Police Justin Schawl on Tuesday night to react to the video “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, Episode 9: A Conversation with the Police.”
The video, which can be found on YouTube, features Emmanuel Acho, an NFL linebacker who held a discussion with police officers from Petaluma, Calif., to discuss the issue of race and interactions with law enforcement.
Topics in the video included fear that the Black community has when it comes to interacting with police officers, the Black Lives Matter movement and how police officers feel about the Defund the Police sentiment as well as what can be done to improve relationships between communities of color and White law enforcement.
After the video concluded, the meeting opened for discussion. Both Redd and Schawl thanked members of the community and borough council members who tuned in for the talk.
One sentiment that Acho offered in the video was that “proximity breeds care, and distance breeds fear.” If there are no avenues for people to get to know others who may be different from them, “there’s not enough proximity between people who don’t look like each other.”
“I think that was an important and strong statement," Redd said. "For us to understand one another and our differences, we have to be around one another in the community. I say that with the police and reaching out to people of color and how they respond to people of color on a call. That’s going to impact how they treat that person.”
Redd discussed her interactions with cops: “Being a Black person and then a White officer comes on the scene, I’m not sure if I’m getting a racist officer or an officer that’s not racist, and that’s just the blunt of it. It’s because of the history of police officers and what they’ve done to African Americans in this country. We’re going to have to build new bridges to break that … so that we can move forward as a country. It’s ‘united we stand, divided we fall.’ If we people of color fall into that division with our police officers, who we need in our community, we are only hurting ourselves.”
Redd went on to say that, as she grew up during the tumultuous times of the 1960s and ’70s, she has learned that all police officers are not racist or bad and that people going into the police force to serve their community is a good thing. But she also stressed that guidance is necessary, and creating a dialogue on individual levels is a great step forward.
“I think that us talking about it as community members is important,” Redd said. “I love being here in Indiana and I don’t see that division here. I’ve been stopped by the police here and have been treated with respect. Chief Schawl, I saw you at the Black Lives Matter march and your presence meant a lot and says a lot in unifying and keeping all of your citizens here in Indiana safe.”
The history of the discord between Africans Americans and the police, Redd said, has a lot to do with the history of the nation and the division that was allowed to occur since day one, thus making it a deeply rooted issue.
“Trying to correct that is going to take a lot,” she said. “But it starts individually. It starts with ‘hey, I haven’t talked to a Caucasian person before, maybe I should sit down and talk to my neighbor who is White or my neighbor who is Black and help them to feel welcome.’ We need to get past our differences, I think we’re more alike than we are different. We all want to pursue that good life and take care of our families and pursue our careers.”
Redd acknowledged that the problem is deep and cannot be easily fixed: “How do we help the police in approaching African American people … is something that everyone here should open up a talk about. We should discuss what it is we can do differently.”
Schawl touched on another aspect of the video in which Acho says “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” saying he is working hard with local law enforcement to make sure training is up to date and that officers are versed in their community.
“I firmly believe that, in my personal and professional life, it is supremely important for us to prevent harm. It’s much easier, I believe, to prevent the wrong than it is to right a wrong. So, we have to be working to that extent,” Schawl said.
“We haven’t always been great at building relationships,” he said. “Oftentimes we’re focused on handling a specific situation in a specific incidence and when we’re doing that, as officers, it does become difficult to build relationships.”
Understanding the fear in communities of color is also something Schawl discussed, saying that it is a fear not only of the unknown when interacting with a police officer, but a fear of knowing what policing has been like in the past.
“That’s something that I didn’t have a firm recognition of before my own personal and professional journey,” he said. “But that recognition is important. I am working diligently on building those relationships and to be accessible. It’s oftentimes a matter of me knowing how much I don’t know. I know that this is extremely important for me to be involved in this and seeking positive impact is something I’m very much committed to.”
Dr. Carolyn Princes, president of the Indiana County NAACP, then took to the chat to take questions from those participating in the meeting, touching on issues such as diversity training, how to deal with fear of law enforcement in the community and ways that these problems can be addressed.
“How do we attack the problem?” Princes asked. “What can we do to have, not only our students, or someone like me, to feel comfortable? How do we address their fear?”
“The reality of the situation is that I did not grow up afraid of the police,” Schawl said. “I did not grow up feeling disadvantaged by the color of my skin, and quite honestly, before these issues presented themselves, I don’t know if I was prepared, professionally or personally, to be the best version of myself.
"So this is the discussion that we do need to have. Indiana is a diverse community, we have a large student population, and everyone is bringing with them, to IUP, their past experiences with law enforcement and, although Indiana Borough may be different, there is no time or little time to prove ourselves, so public trust is vital to what we do. It’s the cornerstone of our policing effort.”
“That is the question,” Shawl continued. “I can’t promise you that I have a great answer to that question or the perfect answer, but I would offer to you that my family and I try to be as public and as approachable as possible. And I encourage all of our officers to be out of the police car and try to interact in different ways. We’re trying to build our social media platform. We’re trying to be proactive in our efforts for our officers to engage. I’m not saying we’re missing the mark, but the mark hasn’t been hit as fully as it needs to be hit. It’s going to be a challenge for us moving forward.”
Schawl went on to say that, personally, he has tried to shift to more outward thinking instead of inward thinking and that as long as he’s in his tenure as chief, that the officers will be willing to engage with everyone in the community and with groups such as the NAACP to continue to have these conversations.
Suggestions to improve diversity training included one that more people of color should be involved or present at the training, allowing officers who may not have experience speaking with those groups to gain some first-hand encounters.
“If there’s ever a time you’re doing some training, that you would need a person of color to be there, I would be that person." Redd said. "I am willing to talk to anyone who has some issues or has never sat down to talk to a Black person to understand where they are coming from. ... Working together … can help set what our community attitude is with one another.”
Schawl agreed and stated that he is willing to be part of any conversation that needs to take place.
“I really do want to emphasize that law enforcement, as a profession and locally, we need to continue to grow. I support our efforts and good work I see doing daily, including our friends of color in the community. I am always going to be an ear for anyone with questions and concerns.”
While the discussion touched on a lot of sensitive issues and brought to light the current state of how relationships are being handled between the community and law enforcement locally, all those involved recognized that the issue is much broader than can be solved with one discussion, but that this was a good place to start.
Princes added that these difficult questions are ones that need to be asked and need to be discussed.
“We’ve got to deal with these questions and I would like to see that happen," she said. "The way people of color see problems and the way White people see problems is different and sometimes they mesh by us coming together as a community and talking them out, that’s what I see.
"I think that this talk was a very good starting point. The goal is to have people think about these issues and understand that, what worked then, doesn’t work today. It just doesn’t work and if we keep it the same, we’ll just be talking about this another 30 years from now. What we need to do is have the conversations, raise the issues, and then we can figure out how to actualize the changes.”