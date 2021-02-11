The Indiana County NAACP is sponsoring a reaction to “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, Episode 9: A Conversation with the Police” with Chief of Police Justin Schawl and Ira Redd, NAACP criminal justice chairwoman, on Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Admission is free and all are welcome to tune in to the conversation at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88133778887. The episode of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” can be found on YouTube.
For questions, email naacp.indiana.county@gmail.com.
o o o
The Indiana County NAACP will present a lecture/discussion on Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” the Black Family, and the Demonization of Blackness in American Culture on Friday, Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom, featuring guest speaker Dr. Veronica Watson.
Morrison, a recipient of a Nobel Prize in Literature and a Pulitzer Prize, reflects upon the African-American experience in her works. In “The Bluest Eyes,” she demonstrates “the effect of internal racism” and “how subtle forms of racism can have a negative impact on self-worth.”
Watson, co-author, professor of literature, and an equity and inclusion professional, will lead the program to show the essence of African-American literature as a force in tackling racial and social injustice.
Admission is free and all are welcome to participate. The meeting can be found at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81722330328.
Please email naacp.indiana.county@gmail.com with any questions.