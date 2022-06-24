Annual scholarships and inspirational awards were recently given to area schoolchildren.
Indiana County NAACP presented its Shirley Sadler Reeder Memorial Scholarship at $1,000 each to graduating seniors Sophia Eastman, of Homer-Center High School, and Bernadette Batuncang, of Indiana Area Senior High School, on May 23 and May 26 respectively. The students rose to the top of seven applicants evaluated by a committee of four raters and one enumerator based on academic achievements, a 500-word essay and two letters of recommendations from a teacher, counselor and one other professional. Content and quality of the essay had to describe how the NAACP has contributed to improving the quality of life in the United States; the students’ leadership, extracurricular, volunteer/community service activities, and/or other achievements; and their career plans and/or goals. Batuncang was ranked fifth in her graduation class. The Indiana County NAACP’s Inspirational Award was presented to students Charles Spells, of Eisenhower Elementary School, and Aubree McIntire, of Horace Mann Elementary School, on May 23 and June 2 respectively.
The award replaced the NAACP’s Athlete Scholar Award, which had been presented over several decades.
The Inspirational Award is conferred upon students for their academic achievement and/or demonstrated compassion, respect and leadership as recommended by their school counselor and teachers.