In honor of Black History Month 2023, the Indiana County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is sponsoring a historic evening of refreshments, live entertainment, music, dancing, prizes, health kits, volunteer honorees and special guests at the Indiana Country Club on Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person.
This relaxing social/community engagement event for racial, civic and social justice, in celebration of Black History Month 2023, has an overall aim of showing appreciation for those who work to achieve the mission and vision of the NAACP and of honoring Indiana County NAACP volunteers and those who contribute to Black development and progress.
Key to continuing the functions, activities and work for racial, social and civil justice is togetherness. In accord with its mission/vision, an Indiana NAACP goal is to support and help attain a future of inclusiveness and a next generation that is “not burdened by the past” but that continues to move forward toward a just and beloved community that benefits all.
With more than 2 million members across the United States and an increasingly technological, global and demographically changing society, achieving the mission and vision of the NAACP is critical.
If you have been a volunteer of the Indiana County NAACP and/or have worked toward its mission/vision, please contact us by Friday, Feb. 17, so that you can be included on the list of honorees.
All are welcome. A cash bar will be available, and the band The Harmony Guild will provide live entertainment.