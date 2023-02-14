naacp logo.jpg
Picasa

In honor of Black History Month 2023, the Indiana County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is sponsoring a historic evening of refreshments, live entertainment, music, dancing, prizes, health kits, volunteer honorees and special guests at the Indiana Country Club on Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person.

This relaxing social/community engagement event for racial, civic and social justice, in celebration of Black History Month 2023, has an overall aim of showing appreciation for those who work to achieve the mission and vision of the NAACP and of honoring Indiana County NAACP volunteers and those who contribute to Black development and progress.

Tags