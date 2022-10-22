NAACP Tia Etu

Freedom Fund Banquet guest speaker Tia Etu is shown with her mixed-media painting, “The Call,” in her Whatever Comes to Mind studio near Chicago.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana County NAACP, in cooperation with First Commonwealth Bank, will host its 35th annual Freedom Fund Banquet and Awards Program on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #1468, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana. All are welcome. Tickets are required.

This year’s theme is “This Is Power! Art, Culture, and Fashions in Forging Racial/Social Justice.” The guest speaker, Tia Etu, will share her experiences and insights as an artist, a teacher and a certified welder. She will also demonstrate how the art she creates at her Whatever Comes to Mind studio near Chicago is a channel for expressing the role of art in achieving racial and social justice.

