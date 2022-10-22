The Indiana County NAACP, in cooperation with First Commonwealth Bank, will host its 35th annual Freedom Fund Banquet and Awards Program on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #1468, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana. All are welcome. Tickets are required.
This year’s theme is “This Is Power! Art, Culture, and Fashions in Forging Racial/Social Justice.” The guest speaker, Tia Etu, will share her experiences and insights as an artist, a teacher and a certified welder. She will also demonstrate how the art she creates at her Whatever Comes to Mind studio near Chicago is a channel for expressing the role of art in achieving racial and social justice.
Etu recently donated a mixed-media painting to the Oak Park (Ill.) Public Library. Its title, “The Call,” comes from the owl calls Harriet Tubman used to signal to slaves escaping on the Underground Railroad that their path was safe.
The evening will begin with a welcome reception and time to socialize at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program at 6, and dinner at 6:30. A cash bar will be available. Entertainment will include a fashion show, a cultural step show, music by DJ QRX, prizes, dancing and the presentation of the annual community service awards.
In addition to attending the banquet, opportunities are available to sponsor the event, to advertise in the souvenir booklet or through a spoken message during the program, and to reserve a table as an organization. This type of support helps the Indiana County NAACP to continue its advocacy for social, educational, human and civil rights in the community.
Banquet tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children 8 to 18 and college students with IDs. Please purchase tickets and advertisements as soon as possible to help the organization with planning. Those who are unable to attend should consider sending a representative or sponsoring the attendance of two or more students.
Online payments can be made via Cash App at $naacppa or via Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/y4fkmunp (or www.eventbrite.com by searching “Indiana County Freedom Fund Banquet”). Checks are accepted and should be made payable to Indiana County NAACP and mailed to the organization at PO Box 7, Indiana, PA 15701.
For more information about the banquet, advertising or sponsorships, contact the NAACP by email at naacp.Indiana.county@gmail.com or by phone at (724) 388-1717. The deadline for advertising is Nov. 1. Watch for banquet updates on the Indiana County NAACP Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NAACPofIndiana County.