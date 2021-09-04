The Northern Appalachian Folk Festival is set to return for the ninth year, offering activities that begin Thursday and continue Sept. 10 and 11.
Musicians, artists and entertainers will once again return to fill downtown Indiana in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
Admission is free, as the festival is funded by community and business donations.
Dr. Jim Dougherty, festival founder and director, said the goal for the festival is to “celebrate the history and culture of the region.”
Dougherty said the idea for the festival had grown from a national conference hosted by Indiana University of Pennsylvania for the Appalachian Studies Association in 2012.
This year, festival organizers are expecting around 30 vendors, including several local food and business vendors.
Musical performances will take place at the main stage by Philadelphia and Sixth streets.
Friday night performances will begin at 4 p.m., with the local band Somebody to Love, followed by the Moore Brothers and 13 Stories.
On Saturday, the doo-wop band Pure Gold, who has previously played alongside Chuck Berry and Frankie Valli, will perform at 4:30 p.m. Playing after Pure Gold is the rock and blues band Jukehouse Bombers and a 1970s-style act, The Peace Sign Band.
Events and performances will also be happening throughout the day Saturday including an 11 a.m. 9/11 ceremony on the main stage.
Fiddle champion Jimmy Herman is expected to perform on stage at noon before the Fiddle Contest at 1:30 p.m.
Although it is called a “Fiddle Contest,” guitarists as well as mandolin and banjo players were also invited to register to compete. At 2 p.m. on the auxiliary stage will be the fourth year of NAFF Inc.’s Storytelling/Liars Contest.
This year’s theme is “It Happened to Me,” and speakers will be competing in front of a panel of judges.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three presenters based on structure and delivery.
Children’s activities, which include a hula hoop contest and a play, will take place in Children’s Alley in the American Legion parking lot. A documentary featuring the Civilian Conservation Corps will be shown 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse as a precursor to the festival weekend.
There will also be a Walk of Fame Ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in front of Spaghetti Benders in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street, where nominees will be inducted.
Founded in 2016, the Walk of Fame recognizes important contributions made by residents of the Northern Appalachian region to the fields of education, environment, human rights, arts, sports, public health and more.
After nominees are inducted, inscribed bricks are placed into the sidewalks to honor the great individuals of the region.
This year, there are six nominees, as follows, according to a news release:
• Gifford Pinchot (1865-1946) is the nominee for the environment. He was the first head of the United States Forest Service and 28th governor of Pennsylvania. He is known as the father of American conservation for his dedication in protecting forests in the United States. Pinchot became the first chief of the U.S. Forest Service after it was established in 1905 and worked closely with President Theodore Roosevelt. Later, as governor of Pennsylvania, he championed many of the New Deal policies by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, including the establishment of Pennsylvanian CCC camps and the expansion of the Pennsylvanian state park system. A state park in Lewisberry is named after Pinchot.
• Johnstown native Carlton Haselrig (1966-2020) is the sports nominee. He won six NCAA titles in wrestling while at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, three in Division I and three in Division II. As a result of his dominance, the “Haselrig Rule” was created that prohibited D2 champions from competing in the D1 championship, thus ensuring that his record number of six titles will never be matched. Despite never playing football in college, Haselrig was drafted by the Steelers and went on to play five seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman, including a Pro Bowl nod in 1992. Haselrig was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Okla., in 2016 and the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. Before his death, Haselrig served as an assistant coach of wrestling and football teams at Greater Johnstown High School.
• Outspoken abolitionist John Brown is the human rights nominee. He built and ran a tannery in Crawford County between 1825 and 1835. Located on his farm, it was a major stop on the Underground Railroad where 2,500 fugitive slaves found refuge. Brown is best known for his seizure of the United States arsenal at Harpers Ferry, which subsequently led to his death by hanging for treason.
• The arts nominee this year is Ken Holliday (1945-2019), who is being remembered for his well-known love for music. Despite also working as a coal miner, Holliday’s music career spanned more than 60 years, dating back to his trumpet playing in the marching band at Indiana High School. Often nicknamed Hiram, he enjoyed performing throughout Indiana County and western Pennsylvania at weddings, clubs and community events. He donated his talents to anyone in need, from fire victims to cancer benefits, church festivals and nursing homes. Hiram even fulfilled the requests of several deceased by playing at their funerals to have a party in their memories and enjoy life. Hiram brought joy to everyone he met. He passed away on July 15, 2019.
• Education nominee Mary G. Harris Jones was an Irish-born American schoolteacher and dressmaker who became a prominent union and community organizer/activist. Known as Mother Jones from 1897 onward, Jones was active in the Pennsylvania organizing of the United Mine Workers. In 1902, she was called “the most dangerous woman in America” for her success in organizing mine workers and their families against mine owners. In 1904, to protest the lax enforcement of child labor laws in the state mines and silk mills, she organized a children’s march from Philadelphia to the home of President Theodore Roosevelt in New York. To commemorate the centennial anniversary of her speech at a Labor Day rally at Mack Park in Indiana in 1921, she will be receiving a place on the Walk of Fame.
• Lastly, the public health nominee is Jonas Salk. An American virologist and researcher, Salk developed one of the first successful vaccines at the University of Pittsburgh in 1955. Salk was immediately hailed as a “miracle worker” when the vaccine’s success was first made public, in part because he chose to not patent the vaccine or seek any profit from it in order to maximize global distribution. An immediate rush to vaccinate began in both the United States and around the world. By 1959, the Salk vaccine had reached about 90 countries. Less than 25 years after the release of the vaccine, domestic transmission of polio had been completely eliminated in the United States. In 1963, Salk founded the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, Calif., which is today a center for medical and scientific research. He continued to conduct research and publish books until his death in 1995, focusing his last years on the search for a vaccine against HIV.
More information on the festival and Walk of Fame, as well as a regularly updated schedule of events, may be found online at www.naffinc.org.