Six people will be inducted into this year’s Northern Appalachian Folk Festival’s Walk of Fame, in various categories.
Those to be inducted are Dr. Rachael Levine, Pennsylvania secretary of health; Lucy Ray Donnelly, former publisher of The Indiana Gazette; Marilyn McCuster, a champion of human rights; Bernice Shiner Gera, the first female umpire in professional baseball; artist Abby Morris; and environmentalist Peggy Clark.
The event will take place Saturday at noon in front of Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The coronavirus pandemic forced NAAF Inc. to cancel this year’s festival, which in the past has featured musical entertainment and a number of educational workshops.
LUCY RAY DONNELLY
Education
A daughter of R. Hastie and Lucilla O’Hare Ray, Lucy Ray Donnelly, was born on Nov. 29, 1929, in Indiana.
Following attendance at IUP’s laboratory school, she graduated from Indiana High School in 1943. She went on to attend Bucknell University, New York University and finally IUP.
She worked for The Associated Press and Look magazine in New York City before becoming part owner of the Palm Beach News Service in Florida.
In 1950 she returned to Indiana and began her career with The Indiana Gazette. She served as a photographer and society page reporter and also immersed herself in the rapidly changing technology of the industry. Ultimately she served as publisher until her death in 2000.
She initiated the Christmas Angel program (now called Angels’ Wings) in 1960 and was the founder and president of the Indiana County Humane Society, aiding in the establishment of the Indiana County Animal Shelter.
Donnelly passed away in 1993.
PEGGY CLARK
Environment
Clark (1927-2016) and her family lived on a farm in Indiana County and lost their water due to deep mining. At that time there were some laws in place to protect landowners but nothing to protect those who lost their water or who built post-1966 and had land subsidence occur.
Clark organized the Citizens Against Water Loss From Mining in the 1970s to get a state law passed to protect against water loss due to deep mining. In the 1980s DEP set up a process to try to resolve the problems with deep mining , water loss and subsidence. This eventually resulted in the passage of act 54.
With a lifelong interest in environmental issues, Clark was a grassroots activist who made a difference not only in Indiana County but throughout the state. She is a remarkable person who was able to continue to fight over two decades for important environmental issues.
BERNICE SHINER GERA
Sports
Gera (1931-1992) was the first female umpire in professional baseball. She retired after one game, citing the resentment of other umpires.
Born in Ernest, Gera made her pro umpiring debut on June 23, 1972.
In 1969, she filed a sex discrimination case with the New York State Human Rights Commission, accusing the New York Professional Baseball League and its president, Vincent McNamara, of not employing her as an umpire due to her gender. In his rejection of Gera’s application, McNamara cited single-gender dressing rooms and foul language on the field as reasons why females should not umpire games. Undeterred, Gera fought in court for five years, and on Jan. 13, 1972, she won a discrimination suit against the National Association of Baseball Leagues.
Gera cites the “cool resentment” of both the other umpires and the baseball establishment as motivation for her decision to resign, not her dispute with Auburn manager Nolan Campbell, whom she ejected from the game after he argued a call.
DR. RACHEL LEVINE
Public health
Levine, Pennsylvania’s secretary of health and professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Penn State College of Medicine, joined the Tom Wolf administration in January 2015 as physician general from 2015 to 2017. She was named acting secretary of health in July 2017 and confirmed as secretary in March 2018.
She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine, and the Academy for Eating Disorders. She is also the President of ASTHO, the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.
Levine graduated from Harvard College and the Tulane University School of Medicine. She completed her training in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at the Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York City.
MARILYN McCUSKER
Human rights
McCusker championed women’s rights, fair wages and employment in a male-dominated field, and her death on Oct. 2, 1979, sent shockwaves through the Pennsylvania coal-mining community, becoming the first woman in the United States to die in a deep-mine accident.
The series of events that would eventually lead to McCusker’s death began in 1974, when she, then Marilyn Williams, applied for a position at the Rushton Mining Co. in Centre County. The company denied McCusker and other women employment based on their gender, setting off a legal battle. In 1977 a court awarded the women jobs working in the mine and $30,000 in back pay.
McCusker was a champion for women’s rights, fair wages and employment in a typically male dominated field. Her struggle against discrimination continued even after she died, when her husband applied for death benefits. Pennsylvania laws prohibited a man from collecting benefits after his wife’s death “unless he is incapable of self-support.”
Alan McCusker vowed he would take this fight all the way to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The mining company agreed to pay him and his son a total of $227 a week, with an additional life insurance payment of $12,000 to each of them.
ABBY MORRIS
Arts
Born on Jan. 10, 1925, Abigail “Abby” Morris’ entire life was immersed in arts. In high school, she was introduced to Shakespeare. She fell in love with his sonnets, many which she committed to memory. Her favorite writer writers were Bernard Shaw, Oscar Wilde and Noel Coward. She adored Broadway musical theater, ballet and symphony orchestras.
She was a graduate of York Junior College and the Johns Hopkins School of Radiography.
She moved to Indiana in 1964, and many citizens of Indiana remember Morris as having participated in her many musical reviews that raised money for various local community organizations.
One of her proudest accomplishments locally co-founding The Indiana Players.