This week, the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and Department of Health joined the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association to discuss updates to the Naloxone Standing Order as signed by state Physician General Dr. Denise A. Johnson on Sept. 23 and remains in effect for four years.
“Naloxone is now available in all four forms, including the most cost-effective non-prefilled syringe and vial version,” Johnson said. “I want to make it easy for pharmacies to keep naloxone on hand and to provide residents with the option they feel most comfortable using to save a life.”
They joined at a pharmacy in Hershey to encourage other pharmacies to keep a variety of naloxone formulations, also known as Narcan, on hand for the public.
“Every Pennsylvanian can access naloxone through their local pharmacy using the naloxone standing order,” said DDAP Special Assistant Steve Ross. “By adding different forms of naloxone to the standing order and encouraging availability of these products at pharmacies across the commonwealth, we’re giving Pennsylvanians additional resources for combatting the increase in fentanyl.”
Naloxone is a medication approved by the federal Food & Drug Administration to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose by quickly restoring breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped. Naloxone can be administered by individuals with or without medical training to help reduce opioid overdose deaths.
“The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission wants to remind everyone that free Narcan is available at all of our offices,” said Kami Anderson, executive director of the Shelocta-based AICDAC. “All of our services, including the distribution of Narcan, are confidential.”
Additionally, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s Naloxone for First Responders Program provides and distributes free naloxone to organizations and individuals who may encounter someone experiencing an overdose.