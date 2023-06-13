IRMC Narcan vending machine

Pictured, from left, are Angela Adams and Steven Zolocsik, Citizens Ambulance Service; Mike Krafick, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission; Dr. Patrick Shannon, IRMC medical staff president; Dr. Richard Neff, IRMC chief medical officer; Rachel Grove, IRMC Social Services; and Dr. Nathaniel Kriger, director of Emergency Department.

 Submitted photo

The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission and Indiana Regional Medical Center have partnered to increase the availability of naloxone for residents of Indiana and surrounding areas. AICDAC purchased a naloxone vending machine, located at the entrance of the Bork Emergency Center on IRMC campus.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication approved to reverse an overdose from opioids and is given when a person is showing signs of an opioid overdose. Naloxone is a safe, easy-to-use, life-saving medication that has one job — to reverse an opioid overdose by blocking the effects of opioids. An opioid overdose happens when the body cannot handle the amount of opioids that a person takes or if they take a dangerous combination of opioids and other substances like alcohol, other medications or drugs.