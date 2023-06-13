The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission and Indiana Regional Medical Center have partnered to increase the availability of naloxone for residents of Indiana and surrounding areas. AICDAC purchased a naloxone vending machine, located at the entrance of the Bork Emergency Center on IRMC campus.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication approved to reverse an overdose from opioids and is given when a person is showing signs of an opioid overdose. Naloxone is a safe, easy-to-use, life-saving medication that has one job — to reverse an opioid overdose by blocking the effects of opioids. An opioid overdose happens when the body cannot handle the amount of opioids that a person takes or if they take a dangerous combination of opioids and other substances like alcohol, other medications or drugs.
Opioids can slow down a person’s breathing, or even completely stop their breathing. Additional signs of an overdose include:
• Falling asleep or loss of consciousness
• Choking or gurgling sounds
• Pale, blue or cold skin
You can save a life by giving naloxone to a person experiencing an opioid overdose. The vending machine is manufactured by A&M Equipment and is programmed to dispense free naloxone kits. Each kit contains two doses of naloxone, instructions for use and information on how to access treatment for a substance use disorder. Naloxone is available at no cost.
Indiana County had 43 fatal drug overdose deaths in 2022 and fentanyl was present in 84 percent of them. The vending machine will also be stocked with fentanyl test strips. Pennsylvania recently passed a law to allow for the use of fentanyl test strips to reduce overdose deaths and decrease the number of people that are exposed to fentanyl. Act 111, which amends the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act of 1972 to no longer define fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia, took effect in January 2023.
Under the new law, people in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Legislation for Act 111 was authored by Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, and it was passed by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the Pennsylvania Senate with unanimous support.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl test strips are a low-cost method of helping prevent drug overdoses and reducing harm.
FTS are small strips of paper that can detect the presence of fentanyl in all different kinds of drugs (cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin) and drug forms (pills, powder and injectables).
“Drug overdose deaths devastate families and the communities we live in and serve. IRMC is committed to a harm reduction approach in collaboration with our community partners including The Open Door and the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission,” stated Richard Neff, MD, chief medical officer at IRMC.
“We thank Representative Struzzi for his leadership in authoring Act 111, which allows for distribution of fentanyl test strips. A life saved today is a potential future person in recovery, rebuilding their lives and connections with their loved ones and community.”
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is committed to making naloxone available to members of the community, particularly people that use opioids and their family and/or friends, first responders (EMS, fire departments and police), and anyone else that wants to help save the life of an individual that is experiencing an overdose emergency.
For more information about accessing naloxone or to learn more about the resources available to people with a substance use disorder, contact AICDAC at (724) 463-7860 or www.aicdac.org.
