The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is offering free naloxone (Narcan) kits by mail to all residents of Armstrong, Indiana and Clarion counties.
Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. AICDAC also distributes free naloxone during our business hours to anyone that needs it.
Naloxone can be requested by calling (724) 545-1614, ext. 205. It can also be picked up in person at any of the AICDAC offices between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Indiana office is located at 665 Philadelphia St. (the Atrium), Suite 007, Indiana.