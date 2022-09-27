Members of the Indiana Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees organization will meet for their monthly luncheon at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The monthly meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.
Chapter president Ed Palchesko and legislative officer George will highlight and update on relevant issues and proposed regulatory changes impacting active and retired federal work force employees. Don will update the group about the Social Security Fairness Act and House Resolution H.R. 82, which proposes to repeal both the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset. At the business meeting the group will also hold nomination of Chapter 2124 Officers to serve in 2023. The elections will be held at the October meeting.