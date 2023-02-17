78026876

Members of the Indiana Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization will meet for their monthly luncheon at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Family Restaurant at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22. The monthly meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.

Chapter President, Ed Palchesko, and the Chapter Secretary and Legislative Officer, Don George, will update on issues and legislation changes impacting the active and retired Federal work force employees and also report on U.S. Postal Service issues. Don will report on legislation changes in the Congress to reduce Social Security and Medicare benefits for retirees.