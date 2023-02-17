Members of the Indiana Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization will meet for their monthly luncheon at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Family Restaurant at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22. The monthly meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.
Chapter President, Ed Palchesko, and the Chapter Secretary and Legislative Officer, Don George, will update on issues and legislation changes impacting the active and retired Federal work force employees and also report on U.S. Postal Service issues. Don will report on legislation changes in the Congress to reduce Social Security and Medicare benefits for retirees.
Don George recently met with Representative Guy Reschenthaler in his Latrobe office to discuss several items and his support of H.R. 82, Social Security Fairness Act of 2023. Following the meeting, Don received an email stating that Reschenthaler is one of 70 representatives who already co-sponsors H.R. 82. Reschenthaler voiced his support of Medicare for today’s seniors and future generations and does not support efforts to privatize Social Security or dismantle Medicare. He urges Chapter members to contact Representative Reschenthaler by calling (724) 219-4200.
NARFE’s commitment to Federal benefits is to implement further strategic measures that will attract and maintain the next generation of Federal workers and retirees in 2023. The group encourages chapter members to attend the luncheon and to bring a new member or their spouse.