Members of the Indiana Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization will meet for their monthly luncheon at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The monthly meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.
Nominations were held for the chapter officers at the September meeting. They will serve beginning in January. The officers who were nominated to serve in 2023 are: Ed Palchesko, chapter president; Randy Crowe, chapter vice president; William Runco, chapter treasurer; and Don George, chapter secretary and legislative officer.
Election of these officers will be conducted at the October meeting. Chapter President Ed Palchesko and Legislative Officer Don George will highlight/update on relevant issues impacting active and retired Federal work force employees and any proposed changes impacting the U.S. Postal Service. They will report on U.S. Postal Service issues and its goal of preserving high service and delivery standards. NARFE’s commitment is to implement in 2023 further strategic measures that will attract and maintain the next generation of Federal workers and retirees.
Members are encouraged to bring a new member or their spouse to this month’s luncheon and meeting.