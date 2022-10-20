86480754

Calendar

 Thinkstock Images

Members of the Indiana Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization will meet for their monthly luncheon at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The monthly meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.

Nominations were held for the chapter officers at the September meeting. They will serve beginning in January. The officers who were nominated to serve in 2023 are: Ed Palchesko, chapter president; Randy Crowe, chapter vice president; William Runco, chapter treasurer; and Don George, chapter secretary and legislative officer.