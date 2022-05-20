Members of the Indiana chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization will meet for their monthly luncheon at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Family Restaurant, White Township, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. This last monthly meeting, before their summer break, will begin at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.
Chapter President Ed Palchesko will highlight/update on issues impacting active and retired federal workforce employees. Now that the field of candidates has been reduced, Legislative Officer Don George advises that members need to inform the newly elected candidates about any concerns they have regarding their federal retirement, benefits and any other general issues. Members need to learn what their support or non-support is on the issues, and do their homework before the November elections so they elect the candidates who will control members’ future and financial well-being.
Members are encouraged to attend and bring a new member or their spouse.