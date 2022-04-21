Members of the Indiana Chapter 2124 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization will hold their monthly luncheon at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The monthly meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.
Chapter President Ed Palchesko will highlight/update on issues impacting active and retired Federal work force employees.
Since primary elections are just a few weeks away (May 17), Legislative Officer Don George will explain the difference between open and closed primary elections.
George will update the members on the Pennsylvania State Bill 680, which proposes changes to open primary elections. The proposals in this bill allow registered independent voters to exercise their right to vote and to select more moderate candidates than extreme factional candidates of the party. This primary election is to be open to all registered voters and to registered independent voters to allow them to exercise their right to vote in selecting a candidate with more moderate ideas than those of a candidate with extreme factional views. PA State Bill 680 will bring Pennsylvania in line with the other 41 states that hold open primary elections.
The group hopes that many of the members will plan to join at the monthly meeting and encourages them to bring a new member or their spouse.