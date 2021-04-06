The leaders of the Indiana Chapter 2124 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization have agreed to be on hiatus until September.
The group will plan to resume monthly luncheons on Sept. 22 at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Family Restaurant at 11:30 a.m., and the monthly meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.
Chapter President Ed Palchesko will highlight/update on issues and legislation changes impacting the active and retired federal work force employees and the U.S. Postal Service employees.
Election of new officers will be held at this meeting. Hopefully, many of the members will plan to attend, and members are encouraged to bring a new member or spouse to this year’s first luncheon and meeting in 2021.