Members of the Indiana Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees organization will meet for their monthly luncheon at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Following lunch, the monthly meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Chapter President Ed Palchesko and Don George, chapter secretary and legislative officer, will update on issues and legislation changes impacting the active and retired federal work force employees and also report on U.S. Postal Service issues.
The Senate reintroduced the S. S. Fairness Act, Senate Bill 597, which presently has 33 cosponsors. You will need to contact your senators to see if they have acted on it.
Congress is back from their recess and they will be working on the appropriations bill whether to increase the national debt or cut programs. The Government Pension Offset and Windfall Elimination Provision are parts of the Social Security law that unfairly reduces or sometimes eliminates Social Security benefits for millions of federal annuitants, including former civil service retirees.
Chapter members are encouraged to attend the luncheon and to bring a new member or their spouse to this month’s luncheon and meeting.