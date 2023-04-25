78026876

Members of the Indiana Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees organization will meet for their monthly luncheon at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Following lunch, the monthly meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Chapter President Ed Palchesko and Don George, chapter secretary and legislative officer, will update on issues and legislation changes impacting the active and retired federal work force employees and also report on U.S. Postal Service issues.

