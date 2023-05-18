Members of the Indiana Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization will meet for their monthly luncheon at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township, at 11:30 a.m. May 24. The monthly meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.
Ed Palchesko, chapter president, and Don George, chapter secretary and legislative officer, will update on issues and legislation changes impacting the active and retired Federal work force employees and also report on U.S. Postal Service issues.
Negotiations between Senator McCarthy and President Biden concerning the debt ceiling appropriations bill and its delay in coming to a compromise could affect Social Security benefits and Federal pension benefits beginning in June 2023.
The good news is the Social Security Fairness Act of 2023 (H.R. 82) and the Senate Bill S.597 that repeals the Government Pension Offset and Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) are moving closer to the number of co-sponsors to trigger the house Consensus Calendar Rule to bring it to a floor vote or to committee advancement. Senate Bill S.597 currently has 40 cosponsors.
Chapter members are encouraged to attend the luncheon and encouraged to bring a new member or their spouse to this month’s luncheon and meeting.
