Members of the Indiana Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization will meet for their monthly luncheon at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Family Restaurant, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The monthly meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.
Chapter President, Ed Palchesko, and the elected officers who will be serving in 2023: Randy Crowe, chapter vice president; William Runco, treasurer; and Don George, chapter secretary and legislative officer, will highlight/update on issues and legislation changes impacting the active and retired Federal work force employees and also report on U.S. Postal Service issues. They will inform about the price increase for first-class FOREVER stamps to $0.63.