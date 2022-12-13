Nine Indiana County 4-H shooting sports project members recently competed in the National 4-H Shooting Sports Quiz Bowl. In this virtual contest, members answered questions regarding all shooting sports disciplines. More than 160 youth participated.
The youths county senior team of Elizabeth Bruner, Sadie Palfrey, John Bruner and Logan Barnhart placed second out of eight teams, with Elizabeth placing second in the nation, Sadie at 10th, and John at 15th. There were 90 senior competitors. Teams were also ranked by region and state. This team was also first in the northeast out of six teams, with individual placings of Elizabeth, first; Sadie, fourth; and John, sixth. In Pennsylvania, the team was first with placings of Elizabeth, first; Sadie, second; John, third; and Logan, seventh. Kaden Pisarcik also competed as a senior individual, winning sixth place in the state.