Branch 22 of the National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its annual food drive on Saturday, May 14.
The NALC, the United States Postal Service, along with the Rural Letter Carriers and the United Way of Indiana County, will be collecting nonperishable goods that will be donated to the ICCAP Food Bank and the Love Basket Foundation.
Letter carriers and thousands of volunteers across the United States will be collecting nonperishable goods on this massive one-day event to stock food banks in America. Since 1993, letter carriers have collected 1.82 billion pounds of food.
Depending on your type of delivery, either leave the bag of food on your porch where your carrier can easily see it, or fasten it to your mailbox or near your box at the curb for easy pickup.
Anyone wishing to donate money instead of food can make a check payable to ICCAP Food Bank or Love Basket Foundation.
Not all post offices are participating in the drive. If your post office is, you will get a post card in the mail.