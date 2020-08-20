Live entertainment can be hard to come by these days, but the National Guard 28th Infantry Division Band is planning to bring some music to the lives of community members in Blairsville Saturday at 3 p.m. in the amphitheater.
The 28th has been around since World War II, when it was formed and activated to go overseas to Europe. After returning, they became a Pennsylvania band. The band moved to Torrance in March of 2018. Prior to that, they called Hollidaysburg home for 30 years.
“We want to let people know we’re in their neighborhood,” Sgt. Daniel Klingbell said of their upcoming concert. Klingbell is an operations sergeant who works to help the band set up concerts as well as other administrative duties.
All of the band members are musicians with the concert band and marching band aspects of the 28th. From there, there are members that also play in smaller groups such as the Hit Brigade ensemble that plays popular music. This is the group that will be performing in Blairsville.
“They play a whole spectrum of music,” Klingbell said. “We feed off of our members and what their strengths are. So there’s a whole gamut of music from the ’60s up until now. It’s a very wide variety.”
Klingbell said there will be something for everyone, from country favorites like “Wagon Wheel” to funk songs like “Brick House.”
“There’s a lot of diverse songs and singers,” said Klingbell. “We have men and women who take turns singing because different songs fit different singers.”
The group typically performs about 15 concerts a year, both as part of the larger ensemble and as their smaller music group.
“We only meet one weekend a month and two months in the summer,” Klingbell said. “So we’re only part time, but we’ll do concerts at fairs or as part of a (concert) series in parks. We’ve done parades, too, but so much of that has been canceled this year.”
The band has faced cancellations throughout the year much like many other entertainers. The band’s last performance was in March at the Library of Congress. They had been scheduled to go on a tour of high schools around the time that the pandemic hit, and things started to get shut down.
“We still can’t go out to the schools,” Klingbell said, “and that’s a real shame since we were ready to go out and tour, but we hope that putting on shows like this can help make up for it.”
He said he hopes that they are able to draw an audience for their show, not only to share their music, but to help put out information about the band and the National Guard itself.
“It’s also part recruiting,” he said. “We’re always looking for new members and promising young musicians who want to serve their country and play music and get paid for it.”
Klingbell said the Guard offers complete state school benefits to members, which is often a draw for those interested in continuing to play the music. The offer, however, only goes out to those who are already skilled at their instrument.
“There aren’t many jobs in the military you have to already be trained in when you join,” said Klingbell. “Most positions you come in and they train you. But there are certain positions, like lawyers or doctors or musicians, that need to have the skill prior to joining. You have to be at a certain level when you audition.”
Overall, Klingbell said the group is excited to provide entertainment for community members who come out to the free show.
“Please come out,” he said. “It’s a very entertaining and energetic show. Everyone’s sure to hear a song that they love.”