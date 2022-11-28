Penn State Health logo

The nation’s leading organ transplant oversight organization has declared Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center “a member not in good standing,” its most severe action against a hospital in more than 15 years.

The Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network says the purpose of its action is to call public attention to a transplant program “that has committed a serious violation of OPTN policies or bylaws or has demonstrated a serious lapse in patient safety or quality of care.”

David Wenner is a reporter for PennLive/The Patriot News in Harrisburg.