A national business magazine recently focused on White Township for a feature story on the township’s status as a diverse and thriving community.
Business View magazine, which bills itself as “North America’s best source of news for executives, entrepreneurs, small business owners, franchisees and anyone else interested in current industry trends and best practices,” wrote about White Township in an article published in the October/November issue.
The magazine examines corporate manufacturers, construction enterprises, infrastructure development companies, and the supply chain and logistics, healthcare, food and beverage, and energy firms. Business View also reports on advances in public sector service and management.
The magazine boasts a circulation of 840,000 subscribers and provides its content online for a global audience of readers.
For White Township, exposure in Business View is an opportunity to share public sector development strategies with other municipalities, to stand as an example for similar, growing communities and to attract interest in the greater Indiana area by corporate investors and developers.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and Stephenson Equipment Inc. supported White Township’s appearance in Business View.