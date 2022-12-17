White Twp sign 005.jpg

Stock photo of the White Township sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

A national business magazine recently focused on White Township for a feature story on the township’s status as a diverse and thriving community.

Business View magazine, which bills itself as “North America’s best source of news for executives, entrepreneurs, small business owners, franchisees and anyone else interested in current industry trends and best practices,” wrote about White Township in an article published in the October/November issue.

