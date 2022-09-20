National Voter Registration Day is today and the League of Women Voters of Indiana County encourages every resident of the county to register to vote or, at the very least, check their voter registration status.
National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday that was first observed in 2012 and is celebrated every year on the third Tuesday in September. It celebrates democracy and involves volunteers and organization across the United States in a coordinated effort on a single day to encourage citizens to register to vote.
The following are convenient ways to register to vote:
- Online at www.vote.pa. gov
- U.S. mail
- In person at the Voter Registration Office
People may access the “PA Online Voter Registration Application” with the website: www.vote.pa.gov. In addition to the voter registration application, additional resources on this website include information for first-time voters as well as how to apply for a mail-in ballot, locate a polling place, and update and check voter registration.
People can also register to vote using the U.S. mail. For those who prefer to use a paper form, they can download the Pennsylvania Voter Registration Application, and print, complete and sign the application. Then, mail the completed application to the Voter Registration Office in the Indiana County Courthouse, 825 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701-38523.
The third option is to register to vote “in-person” at the Voter Registration Office in the Indiana County Courthouse. People can also register to vote in-person at many other state government offices.
In addition, people can check their Voter Registration Status online at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov or by telephone at (724) 465-3852.
For more information about the League of Women Voters of Indiana County visit lwvindiana county.org.