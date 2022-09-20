IC League of Women Voters

Members of the League of Women Voters of Indiana County displayed National Voter Registration Day signs in Spanish, English and Chinese. Standing, from left, are Donna Cashdollar, Lizanne Porter and Susan Boser. Seated is Deanne Snavely.

 Submitted photo

National Voter Registration Day is today and the League of Women Voters of Indiana County encourages every resident of the county to register to vote or, at the very least, check their voter registration status.

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday that was first observed in 2012 and is celebrated every year on the third Tuesday in September. It celebrates democracy and involves volunteers and organization across the United States in a coordinated effort on a single day to encourage citizens to register to vote.

Tags