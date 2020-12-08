Biden expected to pick Austin for defense secretary

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, a former commander of the U.S. military effort in Iraq, to be the next secretary of defense, according to two people with knowledge of the selection.
If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would make history as the first African-American to lead the country’s 1.3 million active-duty troops and the enormous bureaucracy that backs them up.
Austin, 67, was for years a formidable figure at the Pentagon and is the only African-American to have headed U.S. Central Command, the military’s marquee combat command, with responsibility for Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria — most of the places where the United States is at war.
Austin is known as a battlefield commander.
But he is less known for his political instincts — and has sometimes stumbled in congressional hearings, including a session in 2015 when he acknowledged, under testy questioning, that the Department of Defense’s $500 million program to raise an army of Syrian fighters had gone nowhere.
He was selected over another front-runner, Mich￨le A. Flournoy, who had served in senior Pentagon policy jobs and mentored a generation of women in national security who had pushed for her appointment as the first female defense secretary.
Biden, who is meeting with NAACP leaders today, was facing pressure from the Congressional Black Caucus and other Black officials to name an African-American to run the departments of Defense or Justice.
But he also skipped over Jeh C. Johnson, a former secretary of homeland security and former general counsel at the Pentagon considered by many to be a more politically astute pick for the first Black man to head the DOD.
It was unclear Monday night what tipped the scale for Austin.
People close to the transition noted that, during the Obama presidency, Biden was unhappy with the high profile of the Pentagon, with generals like David Petraeus gaining near rock-star status, and the belief that the Pentagon rolled President Barack Obama into increasing troop numbers in Afghanistan.
Austin’s lower profile, those people suggested, may match with Biden’s hopes for a more muted DOD.