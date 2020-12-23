PENN RUN — Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company has announced plans for a new fire station at 1442 North Harmony Road, Penn Run, which is scheduled for construction in the spring or summer of next year.
The company said the building’s insulated shell will be built by Morton Builders of Morton, Ill., and that all areas outside that scope will be subbed out by sealed bid.
“We started investigating this in 2014, so this has been a long process for us,” Jody Rainey, Cherryhill fire chief and the company’s treasurer, said this morning. “We were talking at one point about replacing our current station with a new engine house and a new social hall.”
For now, however, that appears to be out of the company’s reach, so the Cherryhill Township volunteers broke the project into two parts. An existing metal building that once was a greenhouse then purchased “a good 15 years ago” by the fire company would be demolished to make room for the new fire station.
“We would move the apparatus, like the firetrucks, all of our offices, our air room and hose washing, to this new building,” Rainey said.
It would be a stone’s throw away from the existing fire hall.
“Our current building would be 100 percent for our social functions and our fundraising,” Rainey said.
Fire department officials said there is interest in seeking out local companies that perform site work, as well as electrical, HVAC, plumbing, interior build-out, garage doors and attic insulation.
“We really want to get local businesses involved in the project,” Rainey said. “They’ve been so supportive of us over the years.”
On its Facebook page, the fire company said the subcontract work would be managed through a clerk of the works/project manager, and that the new fire station is a non-prevailing-wage project.
“We have received multiple inquiries from perspective bidders regarding a line in our specification documents that states, ‘may require a performance bond,’” the company posted this morning on Facebook. “We have decided at this time not to require the job performance bond to be more encouraging and less restrictive for all trades, big or small, to submit bids for our project.”
More details can be found on the Facebook page or by calling the fire company at (724) 349-3530.