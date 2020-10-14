During a hearing in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Mich., Special Agent Richard J. Trask II of the FBI said Northam and other officials were targeted because of their aggressive lockdown orders to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.
Last week, 13 men accused of involvement in the alleged plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan were charged with a variety of state and federal crimes including terrorism, conspiracy and weapons possession. They also talked of planning to storm the Michigan state Capitol and start a civil war, authorities said.
During Tuesday’s hearing, authorities said the suspects also spoke about “taking” the Virginia governor because of coronavirus lockdown orders that restricted businesses.
Trask said that some of the suspects held a meeting in Dublin, Ohio, several months ago where they “discussed possible targets” for “taking a sitting governor.”
The FBI alerted members of Northam’s security team throughout their investigation, Alena Yarmosky, Northam’s press secretary, said in a statement. The governor was not informed, “per security protocols,” Yarmosky said, but added that “at no time was the governor or his family in imminent danger.”
President Donald Trump had openly encouraged right-wing protests of social distancing restrictions in Virginia, Michigan and other states with stay-at-home orders, right after his administration had announced guidelines for governors to set their own timetables for reopening their communities. Among his tweets were calls to both “Liberate Michigan!” and “Liberate Virginia.”
Yarmosky referenced the president’s tweets in the statement from Northam’s office and said that the “rhetoric coming out of this White House has serious and potentially deadly consequences.” She added: “It must stop.”
Last week, authorities said the men were affiliated with an extremist group called the Wolverine Watchmen, which court documents called “an anti-government, anti-law enforcement militia group.”
The group met many times for tactical and firearms training and practiced building explosives, the FBI said, and spoke about attacking law enforcement officers.