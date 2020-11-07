From wire service reports
The United States continues to see a surge in cases of COVID-19.
More than 121,000 new coronavirus cases were reported across the United States on Friday, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University. That marks three consecutive days of record cases across the country.
The United States also reported more than 1,000 deaths for the fourth straight day, the first such stretch since August, according to data published by The New York Times.
At least 17 states reported single-day records for new cases on Friday. And four states reported record deaths: Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Utah, according to The New York Times. In 27 states, there have been more cases announced in the past week than in any other seven-day stretch since the pandemic began, the Times reported.
In Pennsylvania, the health department on Friday confirmed that there were 3,384 additional positive cases of COVID-19, the third consecutive day with a record increase of cases statewide.
That brings the state’s total to 223,950. Pennsylvania has recorded more than 8,000 total cases in the last three days.
The health department also reported 38 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, brining the state’s total to 8,975.
The number of tests administered between Oct. 30 and Thursday was 301,056, with 17,690 positive cases, a 5.87 percent positivity rate.
The health department reported 41 additional cases in Indiana County on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 1,391. There have been 19 deaths associated with COVID-19 infections in the county.
On Thursday, there were 69 new cases reported, by far the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic.