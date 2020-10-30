CHICAGO — The United States, which reported one of its earliest coronavirus cases in Washington state in the beginning of the year, approached 9 million total infections Thursday, including more than half a million in the past week.
More than 90,000 new cases were recorded on Thursday alone, the most in a single day in the United States.
Across the country, alarming signs suggested the worst was yet to come: More than 20 states reported more cases over the past week than at any time during the pandemic. Patients were sent to field hospitals in El Paso, Texas, and the Milwaukee suburbs. Growing outbreaks led to new restrictions on businesses in Chicago.
Zero states reported sustained declines in cases.
“There is no way to sugarcoat it — we are facing an urgent crisis, and there is an imminent risk to you, your family members, your friends, your neighbors,” said Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin, where hospitals have been strained, case numbers have exploded and more than 200 coronavirus deaths have been announced in the past week.
The country is now averaging more than 75,000 new cases daily, the worst stretch of the pandemic by that measure. Deaths, which lag behind cases, remain far below their spring levels but have ticked upward to about 780 each day. More cases have been identified in the United States than in any other country, though some nations have higher per-capita infection rates.
The U.S., with about 4 percent of the world’s population, has seen more about 20 percent of the cases and more than 20 percent of the deaths (228,600).
“This surge is larger than any other wave or surges that we’ve seen yet,” said Amanda Simanek, an epidemiologist at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee school of public health, who said she was especially worried to see case numbers spiking just as colder weather forces more people indoors, where the virus can spread easily. “This is the pattern that may continue to happen if we don’t suppress the infection down to levels that are manageable.”
Recent data is almost uniformly grim.
Twenty-one states added more cases in the seven-day period ending Wednesday than in any other seven-day stretch of the pandemic. In parts of Idaho and Kansas, officials have warned that few hospital beds remained. In North Dakota, where more than 5 percent of the population has now tested positive, case numbers continue to soar, with a single-day record of more than 1,200 new infections on Thursday.