The United States passed another milestone on Saturday: more than 5 million known coronavirus infections.
With one of every 66 residents testing positive, no other country has reported as many cases. Brazil ranks second, with almost 3 million, and India is third with 2 million. (In cases per capita, the U.S. ranks eighth.)
Brazil also became the second country to record 100,000 deaths from COVID-19.
At least 162,000 people have died in the United States since the pandemic began.
But public health experts have warned that the actual number of people infected is far greater.
The U.S. reported its millionth case on April 28, more than three months after the first reported case. The country passed 2 million cases on June 10, 3 million on July 7 and 4 million on July 23.
The U.S. now tests roughly 720,000 people a day, according to data from the New York Times’ Covid Tracking Project.
The number of new coronavirus cases daily peaked at 75,697on July 16 and has been slowly tapering off since then, to a seven-day average of around 54,000 per day.
The seven-day average daily death toll is hovering around 1,000. That is down from a peak of more than 2,200 on a single day in mid-April, when bigger cities such as New York and Seattle were hit the hardest. (The most deadly single day was April 15, with 2,752.)