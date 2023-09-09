Sassafras (sassafras albidum) is a whimsical understory tree that is common all along the Appalachian Mountains. Sassafras trees are abundant in Indiana County, including throughout White’s Woods and in other public areas such as Yellow Creek and Blue Spruce.

A fairly small tree, sassafras grows 20 to 40 feet in height with a trunk 1 to 2 feet in diameter in the northern end of her range, such as here in Indiana County. Sassafras often grows as an understory tree in our common oak-hickory forest. The tree grows in an unscripted fashion, with branches coming out at random angles, twists and curves.

The Naturally columns are brought to you each month by the Indiana Gazette and Friends of White’s Woods to showcase the wonders of nature in our area.