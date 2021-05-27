Pennsylvania Master Naturalist, a nonprofit organization, will partner with Armstrong Center for Community Learning this fall to train citizen volunteers in the natural sciences.
The course will take place from Aug. 12 to Oct. 28. The class will meet weekly on Thursdays from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Discovery Center in Ford City and for four Saturday field sessions on Aug. 21, Sept. 11 and 25 and Oct. 9. Social distancing and mask protocols will be observed.
Adults who want to learn about nature, enjoy the outdoors and want to be a part of natural resource protection are perfect candidates to become Pennsylvania Master Naturalist volunteers.
The deadline to apply is Tuesday.
More information can be found at pamasternat uralist.org. Scholarships are available. Space is limited so apply today.
Once accepted, trainees will attend a 50-hour course made up of weekly classroom instruction and Saturday field sessions. After the course, participants will take part in 30 hours of service and eight hours of continuing education to become certified. Master Naturalists must complete 20 hours of service and 12 hours of continuing education each year following to maintain volunteer status.
Pennsylvania Master Naturalist is dedicated to training knowledgeable volunteers committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s natural heritage with partnering organizations. Volunteers perform service including habitat restoration, educational nature walks and water quality monitoring. A full training schedule and application information can be found at pamasternaturalist.org under “Become a Master Naturalist” and “Training Courses.”
For additional information or questions, please contact Maeve Rafferty, Southwest Program Coordinator, at mrafferty@pamasternaturalist.org or (412) 660-7581.