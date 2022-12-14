This week, the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and Department of Health joined the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association to discuss updates to the Naloxone Standing Order as signed by state Physician General Dr. Denise A. Johnson on Sept. 23 and remains in effect for four years.

“Naloxone is now available in all four forms, including the most cost-effective non-prefilled syringe and vial version,” Johnson said. “I want to make it easy for pharmacies to keep naloxone on hand and to provide residents with the option they feel most comfortable using to save a life.”

