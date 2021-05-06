BURRELL TOWNSHIP — The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining, headquartered along Cornell Road, is announcing creation of a new Limited Liability Company, the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center, based in Huntsville, Ala.
NCDMM officials said AMIIC’s mission will be to accelerate the adoption of state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies and building a highly skilled Alabama workforce.
“Huntsville and the Northern Alabama region have a proud history steeped in ingenuity, innovation, and determination to prove that nothing, not even the moon, is out of humanity’s reach,” NCDMM President and CEO Gary Fleegle said.
It also already was home to an NCDMM office, led by company Manufacturing Technology Director Mike Docherty.
“The creation of AMIIC further underscores NCDMM’s strong commitment to the Department of Defense, its supply chain, and the long-standing partnership we have with the U.S. Army here at Redstone Arsenal,” Docherty said.