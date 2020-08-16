The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) has restructured its organizational operations to include a new holding company and a subsidiary/sister company to support its long-term growth strategy within the global advanced manufacturing industry.
Effective immediately, Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group Inc. (MTDG) will become the nonprofit parent company of both NCDMM and its new sister, nonprofit company Advanced Manufacturing International Inc. (AMI).
While NCDMM will remain headquartered in Blairsville, both MTDG and AMI will be based in Clearwater, Fla.
At this time, there are no new appointments to the business leadership as a result of the reorganization. The initial directors of both MTDG and AMI will remain NCDMM leadership, with Dr. Dean L. Bartles as president, Gary Fleegle as vice president and Gene Berkebile as secretary.
NCDMM delivers innovative and collaborative manufacturing solutions that enhance the nation’s workforce and economic competitiveness. NCDMM has extensive knowledge and depth in defense manufacturing to continually innovate, improve, and advance manufacturing technologies and methodologies.
MTDG is committed to transforming the advanced manufacturing industrial base throughout the world by driving innovation and accelerating growth.
AMI seeks to advance innovative technologies and best practices into global manufacturing markets while expanding into the broader U.S. manufacturing sector beyond the defense industrial base currently served for nearly 20 years by NCDMM.