Online worship services
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church will not be meeting in person through Sunday. Online services will be held on Zoom or at www.sheloctapc.com.
Worship services
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold regular worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Elder Donna Kanyan will lead the worship service. Her message is titled “They Saw the Light,” based on Isaiah 60:1-6 and Matthew 2:1-12.
We continue to follow masking and distancing guidelines. Everyone is welcome to worship with us.
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Jeremiah 31:10-14; Ephesians 1:3-14, “Hope in the Light.” Donna Kanouff will be preaching. No YouTube service is planned.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Jeremiah 31:7-14 and Ephesians 1:3-14.
Our Christmas Choir will present several selections during the service that have been recorded.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
Orthodox Christmas services
HOMER CITY — SS Peter and Paul Orthodox Church has scheduled the following Orthodox Christmas and Theophany services:
• 8 p.m. Wednesday: Vigil Service for the Nativity of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
• 10 a.m. Thursday: Divine Liturgy of the Feast of Nativity of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.
• 10 a.m. Jan. 10: Divine Liturgy — Commemorating Joseph the Betrothed, David the Kind, James the Cousin of our Lord.
• 6 p.m. Jan. 18: Vigil Service for Theophany — Baptism of our Lord, God and Savior Jesus Christ with the blessing of water.
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, three miles west of Clymer off Route 286. Nativity (Christmas) Eve: carols and vigil service, 9 p.m. Wednesday; Christmas Day, Nativity of Christ: divine liturgy, 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Ready-to-eat pasta meal
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, is selling hot, ready-to-eat pasta meals for Jan. 9 at a cost of $10 per meal.
The ready-to-eat meal includes two stuffed shells, spaghetti with four meatballs, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
Orders will be taken for homemade stuffed pepper soup, which will be available for $6 a quart.
Soup and ready-to-eat meals need to be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9.
Orders for meals and soup must be phoned in to the Penn Run Church of the Brethren office at (724) 463-0420 no later than Monday, or check out the Facebook page.
Contact Pastor Jeff Fackler at the church office at (724) 463-0420 with questions or for more information.