Happy Birthday, Nellie!
Though dead for nearly a century, Nellie Bly still rates a birthday cake every May 5.
The Apollo Area Historical Society, which devotes a small display at its North Second Street location to the ground-breaking investigative reporter, has observed the anniversary of Bly’s birth annually for more than 20 years.
“We put on a little program,” says Denise Flickinger, historical society president.
“We decorate this room, we order a birthday cake and we sing ‘Happy Birthday.’ And we usually have different people come and speak about Nellie.”
Honored guests have included London-based writer Rosemary Brown, author of “Following Nellie Bly: Her Record-Breaking Race Around the World”; professional actress JoAnn Peterson, who portrays five women of history, Bly included, in one-woman shows; and Linda Champanier, a Bly descendant and authority on the family history.
“One year we had two kids from Apollo-Ridge High School come and put on a little skit that they wrote,” Flickinger says. “She dressed as Nellie and he dressed as Phileas Fogg. That was really cool.”
Bly, whose family lived in Apollo from 1869 to 1880, was born Elizabeth Cochran in 1864 in nearby Cochran’s Mills.
The Bly display at the historical society features books by and about the celebrated journalist; a puzzle (“Round the World with Nellie Bly”); paintings and drawings of Bly; newspaper articles; a photo of Bly’s hometown, Cochran’s Mills, as it appeared in 1900; and Pennsylvania House and Senate resolutions from 1994 approving the placement of a state historical marker in front of the former family home along Terrace Avenue.
—Bob Fulton