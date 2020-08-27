It was a ceremony a long time in the making.
The story starts on a November night in 1943, in the dark skies above Bougainville Island in the Pacific Ocean. It was there that Lt. Merle T. Schall, from Elderton, was flying a plane and helping to guide fire from the ships below in an effort to take the island from Japanese control.
However, early in the morning of Nov. 7, tragedy struck as Schall’s plane was brought down by friendly fire. A few of the plane’s crew survived the crash, but Schall did not.
Michael Schall, of Indiana, is the nephew of the lieutenant, and he has spent a majority of his life learning his uncle’s story.
“A lot of the story I heard from a few of the survivors I was able to track down,” he said.
After learning about the incident, Schall continued to do research about it on his own. He was also aware that, while the others involved in the crash were awarded the Purple Heart, his uncle never received one. His uncle had received other medals for his service, but not the Purple Heart.
Upon learning this, Schall decided to ask about it. Years ago, he reached out to the Navy but was told that his uncle was not entitled to the medal because he wasn’t listed as participating in a battle or involved in enemy action at the time. The Navy’s official reason for the crash was that the plane had hit a downdraft in rough weather.
“I researched it, though,” Schall said. “I’ve been working for years looking at reports and accounts and talking with survivors, and I was able to prove that he was involved with an operation at the time.”
Schall submitted all of his research and information to Congressman Glenn Thompson, who represents Indiana County, who then forwarded the information to the Navy. As of last fall, the result was that he still was not entitled to the medal.
“I never got angry or pushed,” Schall said. “I just waited and resubmitted even more information, and last winter we got a letter from Thompson’s office saying that they re-reviewed the information and had said he was entitled.”
Originally, Schall was planning on receiving the medals in honor of his uncle in March, but the pandemic hit, which delayed things until Wednesday.
“This is really important to me,” Schall said. “It’s not a big, monumental thing to the world at large, but it means a lot to me and my family.”
In addition to the Purple Heart, Schall was awarded a number of other medals at Wednesday’s ceremony at the Indiana County Court House. Some were duplicates to ones that his uncle had already been awarded, but the military wanted to make sure that all of the bases were covered and that Lt. Schall was given the honors that he was due.
Schall also received … the Air Medal, American Defense Service Medal (with Fleet Clasp), American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal (with one Bronze star appurtenance), World War II Victory Medal, The Honorable Service Lapel Pin (ruptured duck) and Gold Star Lapel Button.
The ceremony was not the last step for Schall, however, who said he is working on two books about his uncle’s story is planned for release this fall. The first book is titled “Final Journey,” and was co-authored with writer Lisa Pellegrene.
“This is something that I’ve dedicated a lot of my life to and my heart is into this very heavily,” Schall said. “I’m very proud and happy to have done this.”