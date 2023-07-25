S&T Bancorp Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $34.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $39.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 and net income of $28.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.
Net interest income was $88.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $88.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease of $0.7 million in net interest income was driven by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets.
“We delivered another quarter of solid core profitability driven by strong net interest income and well-controlled expenses,” said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. “In addition to our financial performance, I am extremely pleased with our employees’ efforts to live out our People-forward purpose. This was exemplified by our recent
recognition on Forbes Best-In-State Banks 2023 list for the second consecutive year.”
Second quarter of 2023 highlights included:
• Solid return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.51 percent, return on average equity (ROE) of 11.23 percent and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 16.32 percent compared to ROA of 1.77 percent, ROE of 13.38 percent and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 19.61 percent for the first quarter of 2023.
• Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) increased 7 basis points to 2.30 percent compared to 2.23 percent for the first quarter of 2023.
• Net interest margin (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) remains strong at 4.22 percent compared to 4.32 percent in the first quarter of 2023.
• Expenses were well controlled with an efficiency ratio of 48.21 percent compared to 50.42 percent in the first quarter of 2023.
• Total portfolio loans increased $68.5 million, or 3.8 percent annualized, compared to March 31, 2023.
• Total deposits of $7.1 billion remain relatively unchanged compared to March 31, 2023.
• Nonperforming assets decreased $9.7 million to $18.0 million, or 0.25 percent of total loans plus OREO, compared to 0.38 percent at March 31, 2023.
• Net charge-offs of $11.0 million, or 0.60 percent of average loans (annualized), compared to net recoveries of $5.1 million, or 0.29 percent of average loans (annualized), in the first quarter of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.