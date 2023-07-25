S&T bank logo.jpg

S&T Bancorp Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $34.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $39.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 and net income of $28.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Net interest income was $88.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $88.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease of $0.7 million in net interest income was driven by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets.