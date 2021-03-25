The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is emphasizing that mandatory 10-digit dialing begins April 3 for all telephone calls in the current 814 area code.
The beginning of mandatory 10-digit dialing marks the next major step toward the arrival of a new “overlay” 582 area code, which will eventually serve side-by-side with the current 814 area code.
The PUC said the 582 area code will be assigned to new telephone numbers once the available supply of numbers in the current 814 area code is exhausted.
Locally, the 814 area code covers all of Cambria, Clearfield and Jefferson counties, as well as the northeastern portion of Armstrong County (including Dayton and New Bethlehem); northern and eastern portions of Indiana County (including Armagh, Cherry Tree, Glen Campbell and Smicksburg); and the extreme northeastern corner of Westmoreland County (including Seward).
In all, it covers all or parts of 27 counties, including cities such as Altoona, Erie, Johnstown and State College.
As of April 3, the PUC said anyone attempting to make a call in the 814 area code using only seven digits (without the area code) will receive a recorded message prompting them to hang up and redial the call using the full ten-digit number (area code plus seven-digit phone number).
As of May 1, the new overlay 582 area code will be placed into service. The PUC said that will preserve existing phone numbers for residents and businesses in the region, while also ensuring that a supply of new numbers will be available after 814 number combinations are no longer available.