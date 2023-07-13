Penns-Manor-School-002.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

KENWOOD — While a lighter meeting, in preparation for the back-to-school season, the Penns Manor school board approved to move forward with pursuing a swimming cooperative agreement with Homer-Center School district in its monthly business meeting.

The agreement will allow for students interested in pursuing swimming to do so as part of the Homer-Center swimming team, provided that students provide transportation and a $400 participation fee.