KENWOOD — While a lighter meeting, in preparation for the back-to-school season, the Penns Manor school board approved to move forward with pursuing a swimming cooperative agreement with Homer-Center School district in its monthly business meeting.
The agreement will allow for students interested in pursuing swimming to do so as part of the Homer-Center swimming team, provided that students provide transportation and a $400 participation fee.
While Homer-Center has not yet approved the agreement, school board member Jody Rainey assured the board that he does not foresee any issues. Homer-Center school board will meet again in August.
“Just like we created two other cooperative agreements in athletics,” Penns Manor Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said, “now we’re looking forward to trying to create that cooperative agreement in swimming with Homer Center.”
Additionally, many new hires and appointments were made. The board welcomed unanimously Hannah Tibbott as a new special education teacher, Sydney Edwards as a new 7-12 English teacher and Skyler Branton as a long-term substitute elementary teacher. Extra positions that the board appointed existing faculty to included after-school detention monitors, tutors, cyber academy teachers, club advisors and others.
This month will be slow for the school district as officials prepare to complete maintenance and prepare for the upcoming school year. Some projects that were approved include replacing flooring in room 25 in the high school, replacing drain piping in the high school and elementary kitchen steamers, and installing conduit and wiring to provide electricity to the sewage treatment area.
“A lot of maintenance is getting done,” Johnston said, “and I have to say thank you to our support staff who are stepping up. We have an opening for a cleaner position and also in maintenance but our other classifications are stepping up and fulfilling those roles to get that work done.”
Other business discussed included the approval of gas agreements with Glassmere Fuel Service Inc., who will provide unleaded gasoline, and Petroleum Traders Corp., who provides ultra low sulfur diesel fuel and the approval of an overnight football camp at Camp Seph Mack from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18 for the varsity football team.
The school board will meet again at 7 p.m. Aug. 2.
