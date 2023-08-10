The Challenge Program Inc., a Johnstown-based educational non-profit, announced Tuesday that Dennis F. Zatlin, a TCP board member since 2018, has been appointed chairman of that board.
Zatlin succeeds TCP founder Daniel Perkins, who retired after serving as chairman of the board since the non-profit’s inception in 2003. Perkins now will serve as chairman emeritus.
“After 20 years, I’m very pleased to leave The Challenge Program Inc. in the hands of Dennis,” Perkins said. “His leadership will drive the continued growth of the program as well as its business and education partnerships.”
TCP’s mission is to motivate high school students to develop the habits required to succeed in school and in their careers by building business and education partnerships.
That mission covers 128 participating schools in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, including regionally Homer Center, Indiana Area, Marion Center Area, Penns Manor Area, Purchase Line, River Valley and United high schools in Indiana County, Apollo-Ridge and Armstrong high schools in Armstrong County, and the Indiana County Technology Center and Lenape Technology School.
Zatlin’s appointment follows the naming of a new TCP executive director, recently-retired Chestnut Ridge School Superintendent Dr. Mark J. Kudlawiec, which took effect Aug. 1.
Zatlin, a second-generation American businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, has left an indelible mark in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and beyond. He began his career as a steel mill clerk while pursuing a college degree, later ascending to vice president of operations at an engineering consulting firm. In 2003, Zatlin acquired Allied Resources Technical Consultants, laying the foundation for his own company, Allied Resources Group, which now oversees six critical infrastructure-focused companies.
Beyond his business achievements, Zatlin is deeply committed to community giving. Alongside his wife Linda, he dedicates time, resources, and expertise to support charitable causes in the Philadelphia area.
Additionally, he is actively involved in the Ertz Family Foundation’s House of Hope Project which brings social change to North Philadelphia through enriching programs and services.
“Dennis’s abundant spirit of giving, coupled with his innovative business expertise will make a positive and lasting impact on The Challenge Program Inc.,” Perkins said.
TCP also noted Zatlin being honored as “Great Guy of the Year” by Bringing Hope Home in 2021, and being awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2023.
His support extends to organizations such as Greater Valley Community Organization, Toys for Tots, and Bringing Hope Home.
