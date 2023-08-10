Dennis Zatlin

Dennis Zatlin, new chairman of the board of The Challenge Program Inc. in Johnstown.

The Challenge Program Inc., a Johnstown-based educational non-profit, announced Tuesday that Dennis F. Zatlin, a TCP board member since 2018, has been appointed chairman of that board.

Zatlin succeeds TCP founder Daniel Perkins, who retired after serving as chairman of the board since the non-profit’s inception in 2003. Perkins now will serve as chairman emeritus.