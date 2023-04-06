KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School Board is considering an updated 2023-24 budget that would avoid raising property taxes, among other proposals.
At the Penns Manor board’s committee meeting Wednesday evening, Superintendent Daren K. Johnston introduced a variety of proposals that will be on the agenda for the school board’s voting meeting April 12 at 7 p.m.
Among the proposals was an updated 2023-24 budget that addresses a projected $675,789 deficit without raising property taxes.
To do this, the school is not seeking to replace two teachers planning to retire “due to the declining enrollment in the district,” according to Johnston. Additionally, funding from the state will also see an increase pending the passage of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s education budget, from which school officials expect at least two-thirds will be passed by the General Assembly.
Johnston said the proposed budget includes $300,444 in a basic education subsidy for Penns Manor, $99,518 for special education, $112,817 in a new category of subsidizing mental health care, and $40,000 for vocational funding that would go toward the Penns Manor agricultural program.
Also, the school board will consider committing a $374,958 surplus from the 2021-22 school year to future elementary roof replacement, as part of a committed fund that would look down the road five years toward that work.
The school board also addressed renewing an agreement with Gittings Security to provide guards on school grounds.
The new agreement as proposed for the 2023-24 school year would increase the armed guard’s salary to $31.55 from $29.97 per hour, but concerns rose about the lack of substitute guards provided by the company, which has been an issue during the current school year.
Additionally, among personnel matters to be considered next week, the school board will vote to accept the resignation of Andrew Lansberry as varsity boys’ basketball head coach, who held the position since June 2018.
Staff Writer Patrick Cloonan contributed to this story.