The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce conducted a pair of ribbon-cutting ceremonies for two Indiana County businesses over the weekend. The first took place at 4 p.m. Saturday in Clymer at Celebrate Life (GAP Ministries) at 148 Sixth St. Pictured, from left, are Courtney Blose; Val Brown; Cindy Dams; Laurie Kelly; Pastor Jackie Greene; Jim Greene; Pastor Caleb Fugate; Mary Clark; Mark Hilliard, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce president; and Bo Blose.
The second ribbon-cutting event took place at noon Sunday at Bella Day Spa & Transform Medical Spa, 101 Heritage Run Road, Suite 1, Indiana. Pictured, from left, are Cynthia Hoffmeier; Jason Myers; Gabbi Myers, owner; Kristen Shobert; Hilliard; and Ashley Jashinski.